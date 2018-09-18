Specators in for real treat at hill climb

It’s become one of the most popular and well-established events in the off-road motorcycle calendar, and on Sunday spectators and competitors are in for even more high-octane action at Leighton Hall’s newly-extended annual hill climb.

Now in its fourth year, organiser Ian Sherrard, of Sherrard Classic Vehicle Events, has turned the action up full-throttle, extending the course by nearly a quarter to 268 metres from the previous 220.

Well-renowned in the motorcycle world, the increased challenge for riders also means extra excitement for spectators, with a high speed 60 degree right hand bend just 50 metres from the start line providing a grandstand view of thrills and spills.

The undulating longer track will have riders reaching speeds of over 100mph, as it inclines up through the beautiful Leighton Hall parkland.

With no speed limit the race is open to all solo motorcyclists and three wheelers of any CC size up for the challenge.

There’s plenty of entertainment throughout the whole day for spectators.

Away from the main race, which features live commentary, there’s the ever-popular auto jumble and trade stands.

Celebrating modern and classic bikes, there’s displays from favourites like Dave Norcott, Morecambe Bay Estuary’s Advanced Motorcyclists, the North West Blood Bikes and Lancashire Constabulary Road Policing Unit.

Leighton Hall provides the perfect backdrop for this thrilling annual event.

Owner Suzie Reynolds said: “We love to get Leighton reverberating to the sight and sound of these powerful bikes every September.

“Now this is the only hill-climb event in the area, we’re thrilled to have worked with Ian to make it even bigger and better.

“The extended length means all records have been re-set, so it’s a great opportunity to come along and see riders vying to be the first to set the new course record and win the coveted Leighton Hall Cup.”

Grounds open at 9am, the racing starts at 1pm.

Tickets remain on sale. They are £8.50 for adults, and £3.50 for under-15s accompanying a paying adult.