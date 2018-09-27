South Lakeland CND joins ‘Nae Nukes Anywhere’ rally

Members of South Lakeland CND travelled to the Faslane nuclear submarine base in Scotland to join the international ‘Nae Nukes Anywhere ‘ rally in support of the United Nations Treaty for a Global Ban on Nuclear Weapons.

The rally heard speeches from campaigners from Scotland, England, Israel, Japan, Romania, the USA, Russia and the Netherlands.

All called for a nuclear free world and for all countries to support the global ban on nuclear weapons.

Philip Gilligan from Sandside, Milnthorpe said: “We were pleased to take our South Lakeland banner to Faslane to demonstrate that we fully support the Global Ban.

“It is horrifying that our Government still refuses to engage with the UN treaty anyway.

“The overwhelming majority of the world’s countries agreed the text of the treaty in July 2017, while the latest Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) for its successful campaigning for the Treaty.

“The Treaty is set to become part of international law within the next few months and it is time for the UK Government to accept the challenge of a world free from the threat of nuclear weapons of mass destruction.

“It is time to scrap Trident and to halt the Government’s unbelievably costly plans to replace it with even more dangerous and more destructive nuclear weapons of mass destruction.

“We need a world free from the threat of nuclear annihilation.”