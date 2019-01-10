Sooty and Sweep come to The Platform in Morecambe

Following an exciting 2018 in which Sooty celebrated his 70th birthday, the nation’s favourite yellow magic bear will be joined by Sweep, Soo and his TV pal Richard Cadell, for a brand-new spring 2019 theatre tour of ‘Sooty’s magic show’.

Sooty’s Magic Show will amaze you with impossible tricks - be astounded at Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage! With special guests, circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialities of Fantasie de la Nuit, Sooty’s Magic Show is set to be a spectacular treat for the whole family.

Sooty’s show comes to The Platform in Morecambe on February 19.

For tickets priced £12 adults £10 children call The Platform box office on 01524 582803 or visit www.thesootyshow.com.