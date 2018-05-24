Solo artist performs at More Music in Morecambe

Said to be one of England’s most enduring contemporary singer-songwriters and live performers, Robyn Hitchcock performs in Morecambe at More Music on Saturday (May 26).

A surrealist poet, talented guitarist, cult artist and musician’s musician, Hitchcock is among alternative rock’s father figures and is said to be the closest thing the genre has to a Bob Dylan.

His most recent album is self-titled and marks his 21st release as a solo artist. Released in April 2017, Hitchcock describes it as an ‘ecstatic work of negativity with nary a dreary groove’.

It has received rave reviews from Uncut, Rolling Stone, Paste, Tidal and more.

Tickets cost £10 in advance from www.moremusic.org.uk/rh or call 01524 831997. Doors open at 7.30pm.