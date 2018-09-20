Solicitors welcome new partner to team

Emma Edwards has been promoted to partner at Lancaster and Preston law firm BSG Solicitors.

Emma specialises in providing individuals with advice on inheritance tax planning, wills, trusts and probate matters.

Commenting on her new position she said: “Having been at BSG for nearly five years I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the partnership. There’s a fantastic client centred ethos within the practice. This is an exciting opportunity for me to contribute more widely to the growth and development of the firm as whole.”

At the same time the firm has recently said goodbye to Keith Parr, who has now retired. Mark Burrows is no longer a partner but remains a consultant solicitor based in the Lancaster office.

“Congratulations to Emma on joining the partnership, she is a skilled and experienced solicitor with extensive knowledge on trusts and later life planning, which is an area of law that continues to grow” said partner Rebecca Lauder.

The firm now has four partners: Andie Brown, Rebecca Lauder, Pippa Weld-Blundell and Emma Edwards.