Smiles all round as Hornby nursery is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted

Inspectors have labelled Hornby nursery as ‘outstanding’ following a recent Ofsted visit.

They said the manager is “dedicated, ambitious and has high expectations for what children can achieve” as well as providing “inspirational leadership” and “an incredible passion in creating a highly stimulating and truly inspiring learning environment.”

The quality of teaching is outstanding and all children make excellent progress from their initial starting points and are ready for the next stage in the learning.

“The manager and staff team are superb role models who set high standards for children’s behaviour,” the resport said. “Children behave exceptionally well and they demonstrate very strong attachments with staff. Staff foster children’s emotional well-being successfully and children’s needs are clearly identified and nurtured extremely well.”

Owners Danielle and Chris Brown said: “The outstanding judgement means so much to us both. We can’t thank our fabulous staff enough for all their hard work and dedication they put in during every working day.

“The inspector was so pleased to see we had some many supportive families both past and present.”