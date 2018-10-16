Slyne-with-Hest 7-4 Royton Town

Slyne-with-Hest made in through to the quarter finals of the LFA Amateur Shield on Saturday after beating Manchester side Royton Town 7-4 at Bottomdale Road in a high-scoring and very wet encounter.

Slyne opened the scoring early on when the Royton keeper attempted to play the ball out from the back but his pass went straight to Reece Pearce out on the right wing.

Pearce beat the full back and cut the ball back to Matty Poole who finished neatly from just inside the area to give Slyne the lead.

It was soon 2-0 when Poole turned provider, racing through on goal after an excellent through ball.

Poole drew the keeper in and squared it to Zac Clark, who had the simple task of putting the ball in the back of the net.

Royton gave themselves a lifeline though when Slyne were caught overplaying at the back and were robbed of the ball on the edge of their own area, Danny Gilmartin eventually finishing well to make it 2-1.

Royton then equalised after being awarded a controversial penalty when the centre back who had come up for a corner went down very easily despite there being minimal contact.

However, the referee pointed to the spot and Luke Heron stepped upto make it 2-2, firing the ball into the top left hand corner..

Slyne reook the lead though right on half time when, from a short corner, the cross eventually came in from the right hand side and after catching the ball, the Royton keeper dropped it and Clark reacted quickest to prod it home from only a few yards out.

Royton weren’t behind for long though as they equalised early in the second half when a hopeful ball in behind caused confusion at the back and Mike Moss finished into an empty net to make it 3-3.

Clark soon put Slyne back ahead when the Royton defence failed to deal with a bouncing ball.

The Slyne forward raced clear before showing quick feet to beat two defenders, vutting inside then out. and finished it off with a lovely dink over the goalkeeper with his right foot to complete his hat-trick.

Royton weren’t finished yet though and drew level once more.

A long ball from the back found their right winger in space and his cross across goal was missed by keeper Morris, leaving Moss with a simple tap in at the far post to make it 4-4.

Slyne once again took the lead though through Poole after some excellent work down the right hand side.

The cross was played across the six yard box and Poole got his foot to it, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Slyne gave themselves a two goal advantage when a corner was whipped in from the right and the goalkeeper acrobatically saved.

However, the ball went straight up in the air and landed in front of the waiting Mathew Bell who made no mistake from close range to make it 6-4 and effectively kill the game.

There was still time for one more goal though, this time Garry Hunter getting himself on the scoresheet after a superb cross from Guy Spence.

Hunter took the ball down on his chest, rounded the keeper and walked the ball into the back of the net to score Slyne’s seventh and final goal in an excellent game played in very difficult conditions.