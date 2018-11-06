Slyne-with-Hest 4-3 Fulwood Amateurs

Slyne-with-Hest picked up three points at home to Fulwood Amateurs on Saturday, but they were given a late scare as the visitors threatened a dramatic comeback.

Phil Blackwell gave Fulwood the lead after just 10 minutes from the penalty spot, but Slyne hit back just before the half hour mark when Danny Dickson beat three defenders before slotting the ball into the back of the net to equalise.

Five minutes into the second half Garry Hunter was brought down in the penalty area and up stepped Matthew Bell, who finished it superb to make it 2-1.

On the hour mark Slyne extended their advantage when Dickson volleyed home superbly to give his side a two-goal cushion with just half an hour to play.

Slyne then seemed to have killed the game off in the 77th minute when Hunter smashed home a volley to make it 4-1.

However, Fulwood rallied and with seven minutes remaining Blackwell scored his second of the game to give the visitors a lifeline.

Peter Wright pulled another back with two minutes to go, but Slyne were able to keep them out and earn all three points.