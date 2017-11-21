Slyne-with-Hest 4-1 Euxton Villa

Slyne-with-Hest claimed an emphatic 4-1 win over Euxton Villa at Bottomdale Road on Saturday in the West Lancashire Football League Premier League.

Slyne did have to come from behind though as Euxton took the lead in the 20th minute thanks to a Sam Bolton strike.

Euxton held their lead until half time, but Slyne equalised early in the second period when Dan Dixon in the 50th minute.

Aaron Taylor then put the home side into the lead after 53 minutes, and he scored again two minutes later as Slyne struck three times in the space of five minutes to really stamp their authority on the game.

Josh Draycott completed the scoring with 10 minutes remaining to make it 4-1, as Slyne moved to within three points of their opponents in the league table.