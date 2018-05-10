SLIDESHOW: Wray Scarecrow Festival and Fair

Wray’s Scarecrow Festival and Fair has ended and the scarecrows have gone back into hibernation for another year.

This year was another successful festival, with more visitors than ever and early indications suggesting that yet again large sums have been raised for local charities and not-for-profit organisations.

As this was the 25th Festival and Fair, it was decided to celebrate with some additional events, including a World Record attempt at the traditional Giant Scarecrow Parade.

