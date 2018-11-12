SLIDESHOW: Services held to mark end of World War One

Services in Lancaster and Morecambe marked 100 years since the end of World War One on Sunday.

Commemorations began with a sombre rendition of Battle’s O’er by lone pipers at Lancaster Castle and the war memorial in Morecambe at 6am, followed by traditional Remembrance Sunday services.

The Lancaster Remembrace Day service, commemorating 100-years since the end of WW1, held at the Garden of Remembrance, Lancaster Town Hall.

The Lancaster Remembrace Day service, commemorating 100-years since the end of WW1, held at the Garden of Remembrance, Lancaster Town Hall.