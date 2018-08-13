Slideshow: Morecambe Carnival celebrates Morecambe

A spectacular fireworks display marked the end of a fantastic two days of entertainment at Morecambe Carnival.

Organisers of #MC18 thanked everyone for coming to the carnival and celebrating Morecambe with them all.

Singing star Gabrielle performing at Morecambe Carnival.

The promenade was buzzing with all the entertainment on offer over the two days of the carnival.

This year's carnival theme was 'Spectacular Seaside' and there were colourful floats which took part in the parade celebrating Morecambe's fantastic beauty and heritage.

On the Carnival Main Stage was music from Matt Cardle, Gabrielle, a1, Brother Beyond, Jai McDowall, Sweet Female Attitude, Ella Shaw, Ryan Lawrie, Tiger S, Mr Zip, The Hara, Amber Suns, Stuart Michaels and Mark McKenna and the winner of the #MC18 Talent Trail.

#MC18 Prize winners were as follows:

Best Overall Entry - Poulton-le-Sands Primary School

Judges Special Award - Bay Beat Band

Best Small Business Entry - Tracy Austins Dance Factory

Best Musical Entry - Lancaster Red Rose ADOS

Best Original Float - Pre Hee Men

Best Themed Float - Morecambe Town Council

Carnival Queen - Shannon Reeve

Carnival Rosebud - Abigail Anderson

Organisers would love to hear what everyone thought of the 2018 Morecambe Carnival - visit www.morecambecarnival.org/feedback to fill in quick feedback survey.

Thanks to Morecambe Carnival for providing pictures.