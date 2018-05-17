SLIDESHOW: Animal magic at fun park event for CancerCare

Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds put their best paws forward at CancerCare’s annual Bark in the Park event.

The fun event included a quirky dog show, a fancy dress competition, a sponsored dog walk, ‘Doggies’ Got Talent’ and much more at Williamson Park in Lancaster.

Sponsored by Lanes Vets, the year's theme was 'Wild Animals' and some fabulous costumes were on show.

New for 2018 was ‘Doggies’ Got Talent’ and the crowd thoroughly enjoyed being entertained by the competitors’ antics.

Anna Saczek, Bark in the Park event organiser from CancerCare, said: “The event was very well attended and we were delighted that so many people turned up with their four-legged friends.

“We would like to thank Lanes Vets of Lancaster for kindly sponsoring the event and Animal Care for judging the competitions along with Lanes.

“We’d also like to thank Sue Milligan Photography, the team from Williamson Park, Lancaster Boys and Girls Club, Victoria Muir from Lancaster BID, Clip and Cuddle, Moorcraft Rosettes and our volunteers Ricky Robinson, Wendy Hodgson, Bob Bell and Tom Green.

“All of the funds raised will be used to help people affected by cancer.”

Best in Show was Amber owned by David Makin from Caton, Best Rescue was Finnigan owned by Lorri Miller and Arran Hughes from Lancaster, Best Puppy was Summer owned by Rebecca Stead from Morecambe, Waggiest Tail was Lucy owned by Nicole Dinsdale from Lancaster, Best Biscuit Catcher was Amber owned by David Makin from Caton, Best Costume was Teddy owned by Andrea Woods from Morecambe and the winner of Doggies Got Talent was Chico owned by Gemma Allingham from Morecambe.