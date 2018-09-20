Sixties group The Animals at Morecambe Platform

Sixties group The Animals and friends will be appearing at Morecambe’s Platform venue.

The Animals will be performing some of their hit songs including ‘House of the Rising Sun, ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’, ‘We Gotta Get Out Of This Place’, and ‘Boom Boom’.

The Animals were the second British band to top the American charts after The Beatles with the now multi-million selling and legendary anthem, ‘House of the Rising Sun’.

The band subsequently achieved more than 20 global Top Ten hit records, many of which reached the Number One slot across the world.

The enduring influence and breadth of appeal of The Animals’ music continues. Animals and Friends Live is this Saturday (September 22) at 8pm.

Call 01524 583803.