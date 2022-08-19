Six-mile tailbacks on M6 southbound north of Preston after collision closes a lane
Traffic is gradually returning to normal after collision on the southbound M6 north of Preston caused lengthy tailbacks and delays for drivers.
By Tony Durkin
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:16 pm
National Highways North West confirmed that the incident shortly before 3pm caused one lane of three to be closed between junctions 33 (Lancaster South) and 32 (M55).
At its height, there was six miles of congestion on the approach to the closure, adding about 45 minutes to normal journey times, with traffic backed up to junction 34 (Lancaster/Heysham).
But around 3.45pm, the agency tweeted: “All lanes are now open on the M6 southbound between J33 Lancaster and J32 (M55). Thank you for your patience.”