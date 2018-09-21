Sisters from Morecambe will shine for cancer charity

Two sisters from Morecambe will be walking a marathon around London to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Suzanne Wem, 50, and Annette Clark, 47, will be joined by friends doing the Shine London 26k night time walking marathon to raise as much money as possible for the cancer charity.

The sisters and their friends set off on the course at 9.30pm on Saturday night.

Pat McIntyre, Suzanne and Annette’s mum, from Morecambe, said: “Suzanne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in August 2017 and had major surgery and two rounds of chemotherapy. She had her check up in August 2018 and got the all clear.

“Through it all not only was she super positive and upbeat but we never heard her moan once.

“She had really amazing care at the Derby hospital. Her and her sister Annette decided to celebrate this news by getting a group of friends together to walk a marathon.”

“I’m so proud of them both.”

Suzanne and Annette are both former pupils at Lancaster Road CP School and Morecambe Community High School.

Pat said: “Annette has rallied round Suzanne and she has been marvellous. Annette is a teacher in London and Suzanne works in a doctor’s surgery.

“Every Thursday when Suzanne had a full day of chemotherapy, Annette would travel from London to Stafford to help Suzanne through it, they would play games and do crosswords.

“I just think it’s splendid how they supported one another.”

Nicola Ahmed, a friend of Suzanne and Annette, has set up a giving page on the Cancer Research UK website.

To donate visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/nicolas-giving-page-353.