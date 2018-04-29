Silver year for popular Wray festival

Wray Scarecrow Festival and Fair is marking its ‘Silver Jubilee’ this weekend with a special celebratory calendar of events.

The festival’s 10-day programme kicked off on Saturday when scarecrows began appearing around the village.

Tomorrow, Friday May 4, the village is going for the Guinness World Record for “the largest number of people dressed as scarecrows”!

This will be an official record attempt, with independent adjudicators counting the number of people taking part and checking they are appropriately dressed.

People from far and wide are encouraged to go along to come and take part; all you have to do is go dressed correctly: wearing a straw or cloth hat with straw hair, a long-sleeved top and trousers with patches on both, with straw sticking out from hand and feet holes, and wearing a scarecrow mask or face painted like a scarecrow.

The attempt will take place immediately after the Giant Scarecrow Parade, which starts at 6.30pm and is followed by live music and refreshments.

Sunday May 6 sees an inaugural Wacky Wrayces Soap Box Derby. Three classes of competitors – Primary, Secondary and Adult (over 16) – will be Wracing down the course at speeds of up to 30mph. There are plenty of designated viewing places, including by the ramp towards the finish line. There’s a small entry fee for competitors, but no charge for spectators.

As well as the chance to wander around Wray admiring all the scarecrows, there are many other activities to enjoy over the 10 days, including the traditional Fun Fair from the evening of Friday May 4 until the end of the Bank Holiday Monday on May. 7

As ever though, the climax to the festival is the May Fair on Monday May 7.

This year’s programme kicks off at 11am and includes a sheep show, Guinness World Record Holder John Farnworth’s famous football freestyle displays, and a dog agility demonstration.

Refreshments are available every day at The Institute on Main Street, Bridge House Farm Tea Rooms and The George and Dragon pub.

More details of this year’s Scarecrow Festival and Fair are available on the official website at wrayscarecrows.wordpress.com or on Facebook at @wrayscarecrows or from John Gordon by email at scarecrow.promotions@gmail.com or on 07799 624518.