Shrimps boss Bentley left sickened by late equaliser

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley admitted he felt “sick’’ as his side conceded a 93rd minute goal to drop two vital points at Crawley on Saturday.

The Shrimps’ boss said: “All the action happened in the last two or three minutes and their goal was a killer blow and I felt absolutely sick at the end.

“I have never seen a bench go from one emotion to another so quickly with regards to scoring and then conceding at the other end within a minute.

“Callum Lang’s finish was superb and for such a young lad to draw the keeper like he did and produce such a cool finish was brilliant.

“But at the time we needed to kill off a game we switched off, not for the first time this season, and they took advantage. We were too wide open and let a runner go and we have to show the lads how they switched off at a critical time like we did against Crewe, Mansfield twice and Stevenage.

“If you look at all those games the amount of points we have sacrificed is criminal and it is down to the players to sort it out. I was absolutely sick as a dog because the extra two points would have put us eight points clear of the bottom two with 10 games to go and given us some breathing space.

“I mentioned a few weeks ago that we haven’t had a smash and grab game for what seems like ages and that is what we looked set for. We probably didn’t deserve to win the game but we would have taken the three points all day long.

“If you had asked me before the game and looking at their record I would have said that it was important that we didn’t lose the game. We wanted three obviously.

“It was an unbelievable turn of emotions but you have to get over it and move on as we have three vital home games in a row coming up.”