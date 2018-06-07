Shireshead beat Holme to go top of Division One

Shireshead went to the top of Division One of the Westmorland Cricket League with a 37-run victory at Holme.

Shireshead batted first and Steve Yates (29) set the tempo early on with two sixes and the die was cast for the rest of the afternoon.

Joe Cunliffe (44) was the mainstay of the innings, ably supported by Gareth Bleasdale and Matt Yates.

Andrew Murphy (45 retired hurt) struck five more sixes until having to retire hurt from a blow to the head, leaving five and a half overs of the innings unused as Shireshead closed on 183 for 9.

The Holme reply began positively as 35 were added for the first wicket, but when Steve Yates ran out Duckett wickets began to fall at regular intervals.

Dave Jack (4-66) warmed to his task well supported by Joe Cunliffe and Phil Oliver (3-31) in particular. A late flurry from Shippherd and Varden ensured Holme’s hopes continued to flicker, but when Bleasdale pouched Varden at long-on off Joe Oliver the game was up and Shireshead returned to Clifton Park with the 15 points.

Meanwhile, Shirehead 3rds were also in action as they lost at home to Netherfield 4ths.

The home side started well with Mark Sutcliffe, 41, and Simeon Glen who put on 43 on for first wicket before Neil McConnell took a diving catch at gully to remove Glen for 14.

Wickets fell steadily as the innings meandered to 121-9.

After a well-executed run out by Adam Coates at 28-2 gave the fielding team hope, an excellent bowling and fielding display ensured the game went to the penultimate over. Charlie Nichols (33) Dan Curwen (31no) and Neil McDonnell (32no) saw Netherfield home to secure all 15 points.