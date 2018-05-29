Shevington Sharks 47-4 Heysham Atoms

A depleted Heysham Atoms played Shevington Sharks for the second time in two weeks and again the result went in the Wigan side’s favour.

Although the Atoms succumbed in the latter stages of the second half, there were plenty of positives especially in the first period but the inevitable draining of the energy stocks took its toll on and Shevington ran away with the game in the final quarter.

The first Atoms’ attacking foray came on the back of good use of the narrow side.

Kyel Dempsey cut inside his marker and the Atoms had some sustained pressure on the Shevington line.

However, the tight Shark defence couldn’t be broken but the signs were positive for the Atoms.

It was Shevington who broke the deadlock with their strong running loose forward making good headway on the back of an Atoms mistake.

This was the pattern for the next two scores as the young Atoms lost concentration in defence momentarily on the back of an error.

The Atoms deservedly got on the scoresheet as the half was coming to an end through top tryscorer Jack Edmondson.

Young full back Henry Higginson made a searing break out of his own half which was carried on by stand off Jake Harrison who supported the run.

On the last tackle Dan Helme kicked into the path of Edmondson who went over for his 13th try of the season out on the right wing.

The second half saw Shevington with a different mindset as they began to expand play and test the tiring outside defenders on both edges.

The Atoms’ forward six – Kwiczor, Helme, Mount, Wallbank, Brodie and Langhorn – all ran themselves to a stand still for the cause as they all played the full 80 minutes.

The Atoms scrambled well for the third quarter but there were signs that they were beginning to wilt in the Wigan sun.

Shevington continued to play with width as gaps began to appear on both sides of the field and the tries began to flow as the game reached its conclusion.