Shame of Lancaster doctor who let tenant live in damp ridden home

A rogue landlord has been fined £4,285 after failing to tackle poor living conditions at her rental property.

Dr Meenakshi Khanna pleaded guilty to failing to comply with an improvement notice for the property on Rutland Avenue, Lancaster, when she appeared in court on Monday January 21.

The court heard that Dr Khanna, of Haverbreaks Road, was served with the notice by Lancaster City Council in 2017 following a complaint from the then tenant that the property suffered from rising and penetrating damp.

This led to mould growth and meant the tenant found it difficult and more expensive to heat the property. Because the tenant subsequently moved out, the lack of maintenance and heating meant the dampness got worse and spread further.

The council continued to monitor the property and when it was reoccupied in 2018, found that the improvement notice had not been complied with and the works had never been carried out.

Dr Khanna pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the improvement notice and was fined £2,000 with a £200 victim surcharge and £2,085.64 costs awarded to Lancaster City Council.

Coun Andrew Warriner, Cabinet member with responsibility for health and housing, said: “Landlords have responsibilities towards their tenants and one of these is ensuring that the accommodation is a good standard and facilities are maintained.

“Lancaster City Council is committed to taking the appropriate enforcement action when it is necessary to ensure that landlords abide by their responsibilities.”