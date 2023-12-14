Sewage pollution found in nearly all tests on Lancaster Canal
Samples of water were taken every 5km by paddle boarders volunteering for the Race For Rivers initiative organised by Planet Patrol during October.
The volunteers started in Preston and travelled all the way into Cumbria, passing through Garstang, Lancaster, Hest Bank, Bolton-le-Sands, and Carnforth.
Five water quality parameters were tested along the route including coliform bacteria, phosphates and nitrates.
Findings
Findings showed that 88 per cent of tests along the Lancaster Canal failed to meet current phosphate standards.
There was also an 80 per cent coliform failure rate, a 16 per cent nitrite failure rate, and a pH failure rate of 33 per cent.
What does this mean?
Coliform: Their presence in water is an indication of sewage pollution
pH: Different pollutants can increase or decrease the pH of a waterbody outside of the typical ranges outlined above. Fluctuations can be human-induced and are sometimes linked to pollution from mining, smelting and the burning of coal.
Nitrite and phosphates: Common forms of nutrient pollution associated with agriculture and wastewater treatment
What's the national picture?
In total, 420 water quality readings were taken over 642km of waterways.
Results revealed that 83 per cent of waterways tested exceed threshold levels of coliform bacteria deemed safe for human bathing, three quarters of testing sites failed to meet phosphate standards, almost half of testing sites failed to meet nitrate standards and a quarter of pH readings were outside the 'tolerable' range.
Dr. Thomas Stanton from Loughborough University said: “Race for Rivers has highlighted the potential of community engagement in advancing our understanding of Britain’s blue and green spaces.
"While concerning, the results of the Race for Rivers testing are not surprising and emphasise the need for concerted monitoring efforts in our freshwaters.”
"Need for bolder and more ambitious action"
The findings come as the Government announces its new nature package, to restore 600km of rivers nationwide.
Founder of Planet Patrol, Lizzie criticised the package, saying no dates are in place to complete the restoration and there are no plans for the remaining 199,400kms of rivers also in a current state of emergency.