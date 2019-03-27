Serving soldiers take on the Rock to help homeless charity

Two serving soldiers are doing their bit for charity next month by undertaking a walk equivalent to four marathons in four days.

Danny O’Connor, who lives with his family in Morecambe, and his uncle Craig Dignam will be walking 111 miles from Torrox (Malaga) to the top of the Rock of Gibraltar between April 17 and 20.

Craig and Danny are no strangers to walking; they both took part in a 100 mile walk from Walsall’s football ground to Valley Parade (Bradford City’s football ground) over three days in April 1 2017 , joined by three family members who were not quite used to walking such long distances.

They raised funds for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster, and the burns unit in Bradford in memory of the 56 lives that were lost at Valley Parade in May 1985.

Craig recently raised money for all three service charities: Walk a Mile With A Smile, the RNBT, ABF the Soldiers Charity and RAFBF. This challenge started on December 1 2017 and finished on June 1 2018. He walked 897 miles over the 183 days, not missing one day of walking.

Craig and Danny are particularly keen to raise much needed funds for their latest charity SSAFA – Homeless veterans, not only because they are serving soldiers, but because they believe that no service person whether Royal Navy Army or Royal Airforce should ever have to live on the streets.

Craig initially joined the Army as a 17-year-old from Bradford in 1983, joining the local Armoured Corps Regiment 4th/7th Royal Dragoon Guards, later transferring to the Royal Army Pay Corps. Currently he’s with the Adjutant General Corps, but has served with many units and most branches.

He said: “Many years away from family did take its toll on me, but I knew that I was a member of a very special family, who for the last 37 years have supported me and my family through some very poignant times.

“I’m very fortunate to be still serving and I’m very proud to able to still make a difference within the Armed Forces.”

He currently works with all three of the services, Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.

Craig still suffers from back injuries sustained in service, so any distance walked is painful.

Craig and Danny have already raised £1,700 of their £2,000 target. You can donate via Just Giving here