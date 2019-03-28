See how Lancaster and Morecambe’s MPs voted on a potential way forward for Brexit

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris voted against every Brexit option put forward in Parliament this week, opting to continue to support the Prime Minister’s deal.

Lancaster MP Cat Smith voted in favour of four “softer Brexit” options, including requiring a public vote to confirm any Brexit deal passed by parliament before its ratification.

David Morris MP in the House of Commons

Eight options were put to the House of Commons on Wednesday, March 27, in what have been described as a series of “indicative votes” tabled by various MPs from across all parties.

The results were:

Confirmatory referendum - For: 268 Against: 295

Customs Union - For: 264 Against: 272

Fleetwood MP Cat Smith

Labour’s Brexit plan - For: 237 Against: 307

Common Market 2.0 - For: 188 Against: 283

Revoking Article 50 two days before Britain would leave the EU without a deal - For: 184 Against: 293

No-deal exit on 12 April - For: 160 Against: 400

Malthouse Plan B (preferential trade agreements with the EU) - For: 139 Against: 422

EFTA and EEA membership - For: 65 Against: 37.

The highest number of MPs voted in favour of a confirmatory referendum and a Customs Union.

Ms Smith voted in favour of a confirmatory referendum, a Customs Union, Labour’s Brexit plan and EFTA and EEA membership.

She abstained on voting on revoking Article 50 two days before Britain would leave the EU without a deal, and voted against no deal exit and the Malthouse Plan B.

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris said: “I have been consistent since the deal was published that I believe that this is a good deal which delivers on us leaving the European Union, whilst protecting jobs and trade which is important.

“I will continue to vote for the Prime Minister’s deal and will be encouraging as many of my colleagues to do so too at any opportunity.

“After the second meaningful vote failed Parliament held a number of indicative votes on what they would like to see happen next. I did not believe that taking no deal off the table was a helpful step, so voted against that. I feel very strongly that in any negotiation no deal must remain on the table for a negotiation to progress in any way and did not believe that tying the UK hand would be helpful or responsible in any way.

“Finally I did not vote for an extension to Article 50, as I want to honour the result of the referendum, my worry is that any long delay will mean that we will not leave at all.

“The Prime Ministers deal for me is the only option. I believe that failure to back this deal now risks a no deal Brexit or no Brexit at all. I do not believe that we should allow the result of the referendum to be ignored.”