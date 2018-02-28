Search is on for help delivering Lancaster’s babies

A campaign has been launched to attract midwives to join a team delivering more than 2,000 babies every year.

Recruitment is under way for midwives for the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for both immediate posts and the long term.

The University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust is keen to encourage midwives wishing to rotate between the RLI and Furness General Hospital in Barrow. The RLI supports 2,100 births per year, FGH 1,100. Health chiefs say both units provide compassionate, high quality and safe maternity services to women and their families.

They’re looking to attract both experienced and newly-qualified midwives with the right skills. There are vacancies for Band 5 and Band 6 midwives who are keen to progress their careers.

Katy Stretch, who is heading up the recruitment drive for UHMBT, said there were exciting opportunities to join committed teams.

She said: “We have really transformed the service. New recruits would be joining amazing teams committed to ongoing learning and development. They deliver high quality care and embrace positive change to meet the demands of the community we serve.

“We really can offer the best of all worlds in both locations. Right on the doorstep we have some of the UK’s most beautiful countryside, the coast and also the facilities you’d associate with bustling urban areas.”

A new maternity unit at FGH boasts 14 en-suite birthing rooms with facilities for partners to stay over, two dedicated operating theatres, a special care baby unit, a maternity assessment area, a transitional care facility, a skills lab for staff training, and a bereavement suite.