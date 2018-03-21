Sculpture workshops in Silverdale are free for all

The Easter holidays are fast approaching and families are being invited to go wild and enjoy creative fun outdoors.

Arnside & Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is running free land art workshops with internationally acclaimed environmental artists Richard Shilling and Julia Brooklyn.

Land art workshops are on offer for children and families this Easter.

Everyone will be making all kinds of wonderful sculptures using Mother Nature’s materials: leaves, pebbles, sticks and whatever other natural materials found on the day.

From leaf spirals to pebble stacks, crown to leaf kites – come along and enjoy making something beautiful in the fresh air.

There are four workshops to choose from, suitable for all ages: 10.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-4pm on both Thursday March 29 and Wednesday April 4. Sessions are free but must be booked in advance by emailing info@arnsidesilverdaleaonb.org.uk or calling 01524 761034.

Workshops take place at Trowbarrow Quarry Local Nature Reserve in Silverdale, walkable from Silverdale station.