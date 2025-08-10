When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

15 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Boonnak Thai Restaurant, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ Rated 3 on July 10.

2 . Go Greek, Westcliffe Drive, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7BJ Rated 4 on July 10.

3 . Holly's Sandwich Bar, Briercliffe Road, Burnley, BB10 1XA Rated 4 on July 9.