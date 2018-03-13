Science day event at Heysham Power Station

Science will be centre stage at Heysham power stations’ Visitor Centre, as the sites and Lancaster University link up to encourage youngsters to become the nation’s future scientists and engineers.

The event on Saturday March 17 (10am – 2pm), will be held at the sites’ Visitor Centre, and will see the university stage a number of hands-on experiments and workshops.

Last year more than 300 people tried hands on experiments and activities such as pinball physics, melting ice, and 3D printing.

Sarah Marshall, visitor centre co-ordinator, said: “This event is a great way to end British Science and also coincides with the Year of Engineering so we will focusing on engineering activities for the children to try.

“Lancaster University are great partners and always provide great workshops and activities.

“This year we will have some 360-degree Virtual Reality head sets which will allow children to interact with the virtual world.

“During the day we will have a variety of experiments, competitions, prizes, giveaways and a chance to take part in our sunflower selfie competition to win science kits.”

To find out more about the event contact the visitor centre team at: heyshamvisitorcentre@edf-energy.com.