SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Caton St Paul’s Primary School

At Caton St Paul’s Primary School they are ’One family, belonging, believing and learning together…

They belong to a school that children and staff feel proud to be part of; where there is mutual support amongst families and the wider community, and where everyone feels valued.

They learn together in an inspiring and secure environment, where their children’s unique skills and abilities are recognised and nurtured, preparing them for life’s challenges and opportunities.

The school prides itself on its caring, Christian atmosphere, where children are encouraged to love learning and achieve their goals.

Children joining the school grow together in an environment that sets high standards and expectations for all its stakeholders.

They aim to provide a setting, in which families feel confident and where all children will flourish.

The latest Diocesan Inspection of December 2016 said… “The sustained, outstanding achievement of all children is underpinned and nurtured by the transformative Christian ethos of the school.”

Pupils comment that…”school is always changing for the better and we are all part of God’s family here.”

Parents are enthusiastic about…”impassioned and caring teachers who bring the children on.”

The dedicated and professional staff team promote self confidence, self assurance and self discipline, but take care to couple this with excellent teaching, continuous monitoring of progress and consultation between children, teachers and parents.

This is why Caton St Paul’s Primary School has a well-earned reputation for fulfilling the potential of all of the children.