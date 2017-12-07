Runners enjoy park life

The Lancaster version of national running craze parkrun has reached a major milestone.

The 100th event since it arrived in the city took place in Williamson Park on Saturday with 231 people running or walking the 5k distance.

From children as young as four to senior runners in their 80s, young and old have taken part as the century has been reached.

In total, 4,270 different runners have completed the hilly course across the 100 events, with a wide range taking part including walkers building up to being able to get around both laps, runners with dogs and baby joggers all the way through to speedy runners flying around in fast times.

A vital band of volunteers ensure the smooth running of the events with the most dedicated of those being Christine Perry, a well-known face, who has volunteered 95 times.

Bunting was flying high this week as more than 200 took part in the 100th event, Phil Corris, the most frequent participant, completing his 91st. The 100th runner, Liya Cheal, won a spot prize and others enjoyed post-run chocolates.

Next week sees Lancaster and Morecambe Athletics Club taking over all of the volunteer roles.

Anybody interested is welcome to go along.