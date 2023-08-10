Rugby Fun Day in Lancaster will raise money for disease which has affected many former players

The Rugby Fun Day at Vale of Lune Rugby Club on August 27 is in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation set up by the late Scottish international Doddie Weir.

It’s a cause close to the heart of event organiser, Matthew Kitchen, whose grandad died from the condition.

Matthew, who has organised fundraisers since 2020, is a former rugby player himself and the match will be between Neal’s Seals, named after his late dad, and Vale Vikings, Vale’s third team.

Fundraisers from last year's fun day.

The match, which begins at around noon, will be the start of a fun day featuring plenty of family activities including a barbecue, bouncy castle, soft play, obstacle course, raffle and live music performed by Tom Woods and Andy Creevy.

One of the most popular attractions is the auction which includes England rugby shirts signed by World Cup players Dan Cole and Jamie George, a rugby ball signed by the Scottish World Cup team, a rugby book signed by former World Cup winning captain, Martin Johnson, and a signed autobiography by rugby league legend, Kevin Sinfield. Ricky Hatton has signed some boxing gloves up for auction and there are various music and film mementos too.

Admission is free but it’s hoped that attractions on the day will beat last year’s total of more than £3,000 which was raised for Morecambe Bay Foodbank.