A Bowerham resident has slammed the city council for the messy state of an alley near his home.

Following a report of rats in Ulster Road a few weeks ago, residents were given a notice by the council to move their wheelie bins into their yards or they would be removed within 14 days.

“When the deadline came, my wife had just given birth and I was working away, so our bin was never moved and it was removed by the council,” said the resident who wished to remain anonymous.

“We’re a household of four and were advised to keep our bins in the house and take them to the tip, but why does the council expect the homeowner to store waste in the house or make frequent trips to the tip?”

Mess caused by torn bin bags in Ulster Road alley.

After some email correspondence with the resident, the council agreed to return his bin on December 1. “But they missed the deadline which was ironic,” he said.

Although this resident eventually received his bin back, some neighbours haven’t had theirs replaced and aren’t going to the tip so have left bin bags in the alley. Cats have ripped up many of the bags, scattering rubbish everywhere.

“I have lived in Ulster Road for years and never seen a rat yet this whole debacle of trying to sort out the ‘rat issue’ has evidently made the situation worse.

Rubbish strewn around an alley behind Ulster Road in Lancaster.

“I like walking down the alley with my little lad but now can’t do that due to the state they’re in. It’s like a Third World country.”

Although the situation did improve somewhat last Thursday when bins and bags were collected, residents are worried the problem will worsen again over Christmas.

A Lancaster City Council spokesperson said: “Waste bins and boxes permanently left out in the back alleys of residential properties is a common problem.

"To try and resolve the issue and in response to complaints, residents are issued with a number of reminders over a number of weeks to return their bins to their property. If they fail to do so, the bins are returned to the depot and householders asked to contact us to discuss their options.

Mess in Ulster Road alley.