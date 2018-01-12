Royal Lancaster Infirmary ward closed to visitors after flu outbreak

An outbreak of influenza has been reported on ward 20 at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The ward has been closed to admissions, and visitors are advised only to visit if they have to.

Flu can be highly infectious and can spread rapidly in closed environments such as hospitals, schools and care homes.

Joanne Gaffing, Infection Prevention Matron, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, said: “All members of the public are being reminded not to visit the RLI, if they are unwell, have been unwell in the last 48 hours, or had contact with a person, with flu like symptoms in recent days.

“If you do visit please ensure that you wash your hands when you enter and exit the ward, limit time on the ward, do not visit other patients or other areas of the hospital and avoid bringing children.”

“Influenza can be spread through contact with an infected person, by contact with contaminated surfaces or by consuming contaminated food or water.

“This illness can be highly disruptive to patients, and on rare occasions it may lead to patients having surgery or other procedures cancelled.

“We would ask people to please follow our advice to minimise its effects on the hospital, themselves and their families.”

If urgent, you can contact ward 20 by calling the main switchboard telephone number 01539 732288.

It’s not too late for members of the public to receive their flu vaccination. Please check with your local GP or pharmacy for further information.

Find out more about flu at http://www.nhs.uk/conditions/Flu/Pages/Introduction.aspx