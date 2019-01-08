Rowntree latest district fighter to turn professional

It’s set to be a big 2019 for one Lancaster fighter as he turns professional.

Bob Rowntree has signed a deal with Greater Manchester manager and promoter Kieran Farrell with his debut set to take place later this year.

The 23-year-old, a former Our Lady’s Catholic College pupil from the Marsh, was a North West champion as an amateur and is likely to campaign in the welterweight division.

The Coastal ABC boxer will continue working with his long-time trainer Bob Howard as he looks to make a mark in the paid ranks.

Howard has known Rowntree for around a decade working with him at Frank Harrington’s base at West End Road in Morecambe and previously when running his own Lancaster Boxing Academy set-up.

“He did really well as an amateur,” said Howard.

“He’s someone who will fight anyone and fought some really tough kids when coming through and beat a fair few of them.

“He can box a bit, he can punch a bit and he can fight a bit.

“He certainly isn’t afraid to get stuck in.

“We’ve put him through some tough sparring and he’s done well.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how he goes.

“He’ll probably start out at welterweight but can bring his weight down as well.”

Rowntree still has some formalities with the British Boxing Board of Control to go through ahead of making his debut which could be towards the summer time.

He will be the second fighter from the area managed by Farrell who already looks after Morecambe super-lightweight prospect Reece MacMillan who is 8-1 as a professional and looking to win his first titles in 2019.

Cornerman Howard will be looking for the same kind of success as he had with Morecambe boxing star Isaac Lowe having guided the amateur and early professional career of the Westgate Warrior.

Now unbeaten in 19 fights, the former Commonwealth champion and British title challenger is looking for another shot at the European title in 2019.