Rossendale 30-7 Kirkby Lonsdale

Kirkby Lonsdale went down 30-7 away at Rossendale on Saturday.

Conditions were good for this fixture but Kirkby had to start without Ben Walker, who had damaged ankle ligaments in the win over Billingham.

He did finish that game but the condition had tightened up through the week, Harry Huddleston coming off his wing to deputise in the nine shirt.

This result means each team won their home game so it was honours even in that respect, although Rossendale had this one pretty much wrapped up by half-time. Tries from Phil Mills and Lewis Pattison, one converted by stand off Lewis Allen who kicked a penalty, dropped a goal and added a try of his own to make it 20-0 when the teams turned round.

In a more evenly contested second half it was one try apiece, Rossendale adding to their score when Mills crossed again in the 65th minute.

Allen again converted before Kirkby prop Dan Thompson scored to put the visitors on the board, Mike Fearon converting to make the final score 30-7.

Kirkby had plenty of ball but coughed up too many errors on the day and didn’t turn possession into points, although the league position is secure with three games to go now.

Up next are Wirral at Underley Park on Saturday.