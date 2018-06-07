Ronnie Scott’s All Stars play in Morecambe

Direct from London’s world famous jazz club and combining world class live jazz, narration and rare archive images and footage, the Ronnie Scott’s All Stars take to the stage in Morecambe to celebrate ‘The Ronnie Scott’s Soho Songbook’.

Hosted and performed by the club’s musical director, this is a unique evening celebrating the music and history of Ronnie Scott’s.

The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars is comprised of some of the greatest talents on the UK jazz scene including James Pearson (piano) , Sam Burgess (bass) and Pedro Segundo (drums).

Tickets are priced at £19.50 and are available from The Platform box office on 01524 582803 or the venue’s website lancaster.gov.uk/platform.