Roger McGough and Little Machine perform at Lancaster University

A very special event for Litfest’s 40th festival in partnership with Lancaster Arts at Lancaster University takes place on March 30.

Roger McGough’s show with Little Machine features a fine selection of vintage, classic and surprising poems set to music.

Roger McGough, one of Britain’s best-loved poets, is the author of over seventy books of poetry and editor of numerous anthologies. His exuberant new collection ‘joinedupwriting’ ranges from forgotten friendships and the idiosyncrasies of family life to the trauma of war and contemporary global politics.

These poems explore the human experience in all its shades of light and dark but always with McGough’s signature wit, irreverence and vivacity.

This is the nation’s favourite poet at his finest.

Little Machine are the musicians, composers, and writers Walter Wray, Steve Halliwell & Chris Hardy. They have appeared with Carol Ann Duffy, Roger McGough, Gillian Clarke, Liz Lochhead, John Cooper-Clarke, John Hegley and many others. It’s poetry - but not as you’ve heard or seen it before.

There will be a book signing following the event which is suitable for adults and ages 14 plus.

Roger McGough and Little Machine will be performing at The Great Hall at Lancaster University at 7pm on March 30.

Tickets priced at £18.50/£16.50 are available from www.lancasterarts.org or by calling Lancaster Arts on

01524 594 151.