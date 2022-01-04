Roads near Lancaster closed by police after two collisions
Police have closed roads in the Lune Valley and Bolton-le-Sands after collisions.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 2:43 pm
Shortly before 1.45pm today, Tuesday, Lancaster Area Police posted on social media that they had closed the A687 between Wrayton (A683 junction) and Burton-in-Lonsdale (North Yorkshire) due to a road traffic collision.
This includes a full closure of the road through Cantsfield and ends at the west side of Burton village.
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
And just before 2.30pm, the police also advised motorists that Broadlands Drive and Greenwood Crescent in Bolton-le-Sands were also closed due to a collision.