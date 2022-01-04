Roads near Lancaster closed by police after two collisions

Police have closed roads near Lancaster after two collisions.

Shortly before 1.45pm today, Tuesday, Lancaster Area Police posted on social media that they had closed the A687 between Wrayton (A683 junction) and Burton-in-Lonsdale (North Yorkshire) due to a road traffic collision.

This includes a full closure of the road through Cantsfield and ends at the west side of Burton village.

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.