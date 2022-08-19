Road near Kirkby Lonsdale closed following serious crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cumbria Police said it will remain closed for the foreseeable future whilst the road is made safe and enquiries are conducted.

Police were called at 11.41am today (August 19), to the report of a serious, two vehicle crash on the A65 near to Kirkby Lonsdale.

The incident involved a motorcycle and a car.

Police, Fire, HeliMed and Ambulance attended the scene.

Congestion is being experienced in and around the area. Drivers are asked to plan their routes accordingly.

Anyone with information relating to the incident or dashcam footage is asked to contact police via www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it.

You can also call 101.

To report information completely anonymously, contact independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the website here.