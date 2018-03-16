Road closures in Settle

The B6480 Settle Bridge in Settle will be closed next week (Monday March 19) for resurfacing and kerb repairs.

The work, between the junctions with Langcliffe Road and Kirkgate, will take place from March 19-23 and during it the road will be closed.

A clearly signposted diversion via the B6480 and A65 will be in place.

The junction with Kirkgate will also be closed but access to Kirkgate will still be possible from the town centre and via Marshfield Road.

Access to Langcliffe Road will be maintained.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for highways, said: “It is inevitable that, during this work, access by vehicle to some properties may be restricted.

“I would like to apologise for any disruption caused and to thank residents and businesses for their patience while this necessary work is carried out.”