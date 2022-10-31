Police said they were called to Hornby Road, Claughton at around 8.36pm on Sunday (October 30) to a car that had collided with two buildings.

The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor cuts to his hand, the passenger was uninjured.

Road closures were put in place due to damage to one of the buildings, with it being deemed unsafe.

Police closed the road between Caton and Hornby after a car crashed into two buildings.

Police posted on Facebook ten hours ago: “Regarding incident on the A683, the road will remain closed between Caton and Hornby for the remainder of the night until engineers can assess the damage to a building which has suffered significant damage and is unsafe.

"Please observe the signs which Lancashire County Council have put up. Please avoid the area if you can and find an alternative route.”