Road closed after collision in village near Lancaster

Police are advising motorists to find alternative routes after a road collision in Warton.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Lancaster Police said that due to the collision around an hour ago, Borwick Lane is currently closed in both directions and motorists are advised to find alternative routes via Carnforth.