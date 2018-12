A fallen tree blocked a road near Lancaster.

The A683 was closed both ways between Low Road, Caton, and Denny Beck Lane, near Halton, at around 4.30pm.

The AA said an official diversion is being sought.

A spokesman for Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire said: "Due to a fallen tree on the A683 at Crook O'Lune, we are diverting via the bypass, and Halton Low Road in both directions."