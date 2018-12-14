Riders saddled up to raise cash for Rosemere charity

Members of North Lancashire Bridleways Society, who took up the reins for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by taking part in a fundraising pleasure ride from Westmorland County Showground presented the charity with an £800 donation.

Riders saddled up alongside their peers from Cumbria Bridleways Society for a 12 or 16 mile hack along nearby quite lanes and bridleways.

For children, paths around the showground provided the perfect lead rein course. The showground was also used by Rosemere Cancer Foundation volunteers as a hub for selling refreshments, merchandise and raffle tickets, which raised a further £403.70 to swell the total money raised by the event to £1,203.70.

Julie Hesmondhalgh, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s North Lancashire and South Cumbria area fundraising co-ordinator, said: “We are extremely grateful to all the local riders who joined this event, to its marshals and to the two bridleways societies for choosing to support us when they organised the ride. I would also like to thank our volunteers, who helped me at our showground stand.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to fund cutting edge equipment, vital research and other cancer services that are beyond limited NHS resources to bring world class treatment to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at the cancer units at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Westmorland General Hospital and at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

For further information on Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s work and how to donate, visit www.rosemere.org.uk.