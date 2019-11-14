‘Reverse commute’ idea leads to new coworking space in Kirkby Lonsdale

Matt and Zoe Spence

A new coworking space has opened its doors in Kirkby Lonsdale.

Herdwork is set in 5,000 acres of open countryside on the Underley Estate, alongside the River Lune.

It was designed to help creatives, freelancers, start-ups and established brands flourish in a rural setting.

The space offers an open plan lounge, kitchen, coworking areas, offices, meeting rooms and a courtyard.

Herdwork, which also has a sister site in Windermere, was the brainchild of Cumbria couple, Zoe and Matt Spence.

Living in the Lake District, with businesses in Manchester and London, Zoe and Matt said they had grown tired of the polarising differences between their rural offices and their city-based ones.

Zoe said: “What started as a journey to create a better office space in Cumbria has established our mission to give rural Britain the workspaces and coworking its businesses deserve.

“Herdwork is a new way of working, offering flexible access to distinctly different workspaces in rural locations that make people and organisations more productive for more of the time.”

She added: “Herdwork is a place for businesses and talent to thrive in stunning rural locations.

“It’s an innovative work environment, built around the needs of a talented community and flexible memberships.

“We want to help people escape the confines of the city and join the reverse commute.

“We believe it’s time to stop the young talent exodus from rural Britain and offer a solution to work-life balance.

“You can live and work in the countryside – and you can do it in a workspace that rivals those in Manchester and London.”

Businesses and freelancers can choose from a selection of different packages, without restrictive contracts. The options include part-time, hot desk, dedicated desk and private office. There is also the option for day access and bookable meeting rooms.

A launch event in November will celebrate the official opening of the space. Local freelancers and business owners are invited to the event at Herdwork, Underley Business Centre, on November 20, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.