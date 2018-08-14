Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Lancaster and Morecambe as rated by you

The Lancaster Guardian and Lancashire Evening Post can today reveal a list of Lancaster and Morecambe’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of LA1 and LA4.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

How to check your local GP practice's patient satisfaction rating

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in both Lancaster and Morecambe, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

1) Lancaster Medical Practice- 8 Dalton Square, Lancaster. 95.0% would recommend.

2) Caton Health Centre, part of Dr S C Wetherall and Partners- Hornby Road, Caton, Lancaster. 93.2% would recommend.

3) Healthub- 1B Queen Street, Lancaster. 93.2% would recommend.

4) Queen Square Medical Practice- 2 Queen Square, Lancaster. 93.2% would recommend.

5) King Street Surgery- 38 King Street, Lancaster. 88.3% would recommend.

6) Owen Road Surgery- 67 Owen Road, Skerton, Lancaster. 85.4% would recommend.

7) Brookfield Surgery- Main Road, Bolton-Le-Sands, Carnforth. 73.7% would recommend.

8) Halton Surgery- 110 High Road, Halton, Lancaster. 73.7% would recommend.

9) Bay Medical Group- West End Medical Practice, 1 Heysham Road, Morecambe. 64.6% would recommend.