Restaurant of year boss heaps praise on team

Pizza Margherita has won the Lancaster Guardian’s Italian Restaurant of the Year Award for 2018.

Clementine Allen first opened the popular restaurant in Moor Lane in 1979, and some of her staff have worked there for decades.

Clementine paid tribute to her team, who she said have built up an “amazing reputation” over the years.

Ana Czerniawska has worked for Clementine for 31 years and her head chef Matt Simmons has worked for her for the past 16 years.

She said: “Ana and her team are absolutely delighted to receive this award, it’s down to their fantastic team who over the years have built up an amazing reputation for the restaurant.

“We would like to thank all customers who took time to vote and have been loyal over the past 38 years making Pizza Margherita the institution it is.”

The winner and runners-up in the Lancaster Guardian Italian Restaurant of the Year campaign were revealed in December.

Pizza Margherita took our winner’s trophy, but there was strong competitionfrom other city establishments, with the recently opened Buccelli’s in Church Street taking second plance, and popular longstanding restaurant Etna in New Street coming third.