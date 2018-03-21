Renowned artist launches latest collection in Lancaster

Art exhibition

The Sun Hotel and Bar

Ian Gardner in The Sun Hotel, where he has an exhibition of his latest collection.

From March 28

An artist who has devoted his life to painting is launching his latest collection of work in Lancaster.

Ian Gardner, 73, who has spent more than 50 years as a professional artist, will be showing his new work which focuses on Woodwell in Silverdale, at The Sun Hotel and Bar on Church Street.

Ian said: “Woodwell in Silverdale is one of my very favourite places and always has been. I remember catching a bus from Lancaster to Silverdale as a child and walking over the top to Arnside, so it’s long been a special area in our county for me.”

Woodwell, Silverdale, in a painting by Ian Gardner.

Silverdale isn’t the only local vista that’s captured the landscape painters attention over the years, with Morecambe and its surrounds being a subject of his art, as Ian continued: “I like the rapid change from fell, to estuary, to sea in Morecambe. You get everything in one view.”

Ian Gardner has had several exhibitions in Lancaster Museum and always enjoyed visiting the museum to look at the paintings displayed there.

Not only has Ian had exhibitions in Lancaster, he has had numerous exhibitions in the UK and abroad.

His paintings are in the collections of The Ashmolean Museum, Oxford, The Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool, The Victoria and Albert Museum, The Paul Getty Foundation, California, Harvard University, The Houses of Parliament and Chatsworth House.

Geraldine Norman of the Financial Times classed him as, ‘Possibly one of the best watercolourists working in Britain today’.

Ian studied at the Lancaster School of Art between 1961 and 1965 and also at the Nottingham School of Art between 1965 and 1966.

He has also worked as an artist in residence at Sunderland Polytechnic and a professor of art and design at the University of Illinois.

Ian used to sketch on the pier at Morecambe and then worked his way round the Bay, from Knott End to the Duddon Valley.

But he said: “My favourite place to paint is Silverdale, followed by Heysham Head.

“It’s a long hard trail being an artist and there used to be a stigma to it, but it’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do, since I was nine years old and I was trying to figure out how to draw horses legs the right way round!

“It’s been incredible to spend my life doing exactly what I want and love, and it’s wonderful to be able to showcase my latest work here in my hometown.”

The Sun Hotel and Bar’s general manager Gemma Carradice said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting Ian Gardner’s beautiful work at The Sun this year.

“As a regular customer of ours - and personally as a big fan and owner of his work - we’re really pleased that he’s willing to share his work with the rest of our customers for the next few months.”

Ian Gardner launches his latest collection of work in his home town of Lancaster on Wednesday, March 28, 5pm until 7.30pm, in the Well Room at The Sun Hotel and Bar on Church Street.

The Woodwell, Silverdale, exhibition runs for six months.

Pieces will be on sale throughout, with cards and posters available to order at The Sun Hotel and Bar.