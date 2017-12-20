Reminder to use city's park and ride at Walton le Dale

Shoppers are being urged to use the county council’s park and ride facility at Walton le Dale on the outskirts of Preston.

A leading councillor is reminding motorists this will help to help cut congestion in the city centre and save them parking fees.

The county council recently gave the under-used facility (satnav postcode PR5 4AR) a short term reprieve to allow time for its use to be boosted.

Coun. Andrew Snowden, lead member for highways and transport, said the park and ride has now been newly sign-posted to alert car users to the opportunity to park by the Capitol retail centre and catch a bus into the city centre.

He said: “10,000 leaflets have been printed.”

These will be distributed across Preston and district. Parking is free and buses run every 10 minutes at peak times.