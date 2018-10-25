Remembrance services will mark 100th anniversary of Armistice

This year’s Remembrance Sunday will be doubly poignant as it falls on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

A number of services and special commemorative events have been arranged in the Lancaster district for people to pay their respects to those who died in the war, and other conflicts since.

The commemorations will start with a sombre rendition of Battle’s O’er by lone pipers at Lancaster Castle and the war memorial in Morecambe at 6am, followed by a number of traditional Remembrance Sunday services:

Lancaster

Garden of Remembrance, Town Hall, Lancaster starting at 10.35am, followed by a service in the Priory Church at 11.30am. There will be a parade and March Past leaving the Priory Church and ending at Lancaster Town Hall at approximately 12.50pm.

Morecambe

Cenotaph, Marine Road – Procession will form up at the Platform, led by Morecambe band, leaving at approximately 10.40am, for a service and two minutes silence at the cenotaph.

Carnforth

The parade will leave the council offices on Market Street at approximately 10.30am and then proceed along North Road and New Street to the war memorial for a service at 11am.

To help people to pay their respects, Lancaster City Council has suspended parking charges on the car parks at the Bay Arena in Morecambe and Nelson Street in Lancaster on Remembrance Sunday.

The day will conclude with the lighting of beacons across the district, including at Lancaster Castle, the Priory, Warton, Morecambe, Halton, Abbeystead Estates, and Silverdale at the “Pepper Pot”. The Ashton Memorial is also being lit in red.

Other events in the Lancaster Area on remembrance Sunday

Lancaster City Museum

10am to 5pm: ‘For The Fallen - Now That The War Is Over’ Exhibition. Free Admission.

1pm to 4pm: Family craft session, “Medals, Badges and Remembrance”. With the chance to meet our First World War soldier character. Free Admission.

Beacon Lighting and ‘Ringing out for Peace’ at the Priory Church

6.50pm: The Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire will read the ‘Tribute to the Millions’.

6.55pm: The Last Post to be played.

7pm: The lighting of Beacons on Lancaster Castle and the Priory as well as the Ashton Memorial being lit in red.

7.05 pm: Ringing of church bells across the District.

7.45 pm World War 1 Armistice Centenary Remembrance Concert :-

Tavener : “Song for Athene” and Jenkins : “The Armed Man - A Mass for Peace”. Tickets on sale through Lancaster Arts.

Other events in the Morecambe Area

War Memorial Hall

12pm to 5pm: Displays including the “There but not there” silhouette soldiers, music, entertainment and memories in the War Memorial Hall in Poulton-le-Sands with refreshments available.

5pm to 6pm: Lecture by Peter Donnelly of the King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum in the War Memorial Hall in Poulton-le-Sands.

Heysham Heritage Centre

2pm to 4pm Displays in the Heysham Heritage Centre.

Procession, Beacon Lighting and ‘Ringing out for Peace’

6pm Procession with the “There but not there” silhouette soldiers from the War Memorial Hall in Poulton-le-Sands to the Stone Jetty.

6pm Tribute to the Millions reading on the Stone Jetty.

6pm The Last Post will be played.

7pm Lighting of the Beacon on the Stone Jetty and in Heysham Village.

7.05pm Ringing of church bells across the district.